65-year-old man arrested after showing up to meet ’13-year-old girl’ he met online

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A 65-year-old man was arrested after he showed up to meet who he thought was a 13-year-old girl he met online.

According to arresting documents, Michael Craig Christensen was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on charges of enticing a minor and sexual exploitation of a minor, both felonies.

Documents state Christensen made contact with who he believed to be the young teen female on a popular social media application. Instead, he was chatting with an undercover agent.

During the text conversation, Christensen said he wanted to engage in sexual activity with her and then requested she send him photographs of her private areas, according to documents.

Christensen then requested that the girl meet with him at a specific location. When he showed up to meet the girl, he was taken into custody by law enforcement.

A background check for Christensen shows no criminal history in Utah.

