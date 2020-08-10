6400 Fire 50% contained after destroying a home, structures near Fruitland

DUCHESNE COUNTY, UT (ABC4): Multiple structures are lost including a home after the 6400 Fire near Fruitland just south of Highway 40 sparked Sunday afternoon in Duchesne County.

“About 12:15 was when my wife called me,” said Kyle Wilkerson.

Wilkerson and his family live across from where flames were spreading. At the time, he was at work, and his wife was home with their children.

“It’s moving dang fast. Getting a little too close for comfort,” Kylie Wilkerson can be heard saying in a video shared with ABC4 to show how quickly flames were spreading. “It’s in the neighbors yard, so we are gonna try and hurry and get the hell out of dodge.”

After seeing the video and talking to his wife, Wilkerson told her “to get the kids and get out.”

It was as he made his way home to see what was happening for himself.

“The whole way here, my palms were numb and I was driving just as fast as I could,” he said. “We have animals here, and just hoping it hadn’t got across to our property.”

Crews from multiple agencies fought the fire from the air and on the ground keeping it from spreading to the Wilkerson’s home.

“We know it was human-caused,” said Mike Eriksson from the Division of Foresty, Fire and State Lands. “It started this afternoon right along the highway here. There were multiple starts.”

The fire was located right across from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints on Highway 40.

“The fire station is just right here, and a couple of firefighters including the Chief was at church right across the street which is just one of those fortuitous circumstances,” said Eriksson.

Thankfully, they were able to quickly respond. As of 9 o’clock Sunday night, the fire was 50% contained with 225 acres burned.

“They haven’t had the time to get crews in here, some of the engines to walk the lines, and make sure that everything is out,” said Eriksson.

Homes were evacuated while crews responded. They were allowed back in their homes at 6 o’clock in the evening.