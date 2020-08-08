64-year-old man rescued after falling 100 feet from ridge of Cedar City trail

CEDAR CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A 64-year-old man was rescuded Friday night after falling nearly 100 feet from a ridge at a trail in Cedar City.

According to a press release issued by Iron County Sheriff’s Office, Cedar Communications received a 911 at about 8 p.m., on Friday from a 64-year-old male who was hiking alone at the top of a mountain ridge; Canyon’s Mouth Trail near Cedar City.

The man had slipped and fallen from a ridge top, approximately 100 feet. He landed on a ledge near a cliff face, sustaining minor injuries to his head and other parts of his body.

Iron County Sheriff’s Deputies, Search & Rescue along with High Angle Ropes Rescue Team responded to the area. Members of the Ropes team hiked above the man and one of them rappelled approximately 450 feet down to his location.

The man was hoisted by a DPS Helicopter who brought him from the side of the cliff face and directly to the Cedar City Hospital.

The DPS helicopter returned to retrieved the Ropes Rescue Team member and the two remaining members stayed until daylight so they could safely hike down the mountain.