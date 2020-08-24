60-year-old man killed in auto-pedestrian crash near helper on Sunday

HELPER, Utah (ABC4 News) – A 60-year-old man died after being hit by a truck while walking along SR-6 on Sunday.

Troopers said James Wallberg, of Carbonville, was hit near mile marker 233 at about 1:10 p.m. while walking westbound in the emergency lane.

The driver failed to remain on scene but a Utah Highway Patrol trooper located a truck with extensive damage consistent with front passenger side collision approximately five miles east of the scene.

After making a traffic stop on the truck, the driver admitted they accidentally hit the pedestrian. The incident is still under an investigation and charges are pending.

This is third fatal auto-pedestrian incident in four days on Utah’s highways:

A man died after he was struck while jogging along SR-36 in Erda: Ogden man charged with DUI automobile homicide after striking, killing, 40-year-old man in Erda.

Another man died on the 20th after being hit in Erda: 43-year-old man died after being struck on I-15 in Murray by possible impaired driver