6 semi trucks involved in 9 vehicle crash on I-80 near Evanston

Uintah County, Wyoming (ABC4 News) – Four people were sent to the hospital after a nine vehicle crash on Interstate 80 near Evanston, Wyoming Saturday night.

According to the Uinta County Fire and Ambulance, multiple agencies were called out around 9:35 p.m to milepost 48 on westbound I-80 for a multi-vehicle crash.

Bridger Valley Fire and EMS, along with five Fire trucks and three ambulances responded.

In addition to the semi’s, two passenger vehicles and a moving van were also involved.

Troopers said four people were transported to Evanston Regional and another seven were evaluated on scene.

The Wyoming Highway Patrol is investigating the crash but indicated the road conditions were extremely icy at the time of the crash.

