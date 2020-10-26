6 mile long ‘Trump Train’ rolls through Utah

UTAH (ABC4 News, St. George News modified) A 6-mile long “Trump Train” could be seen anywhere from Tremonton to St. George on Saturday.

The “Utah I-15 Trump Train” ended in St. George with a rally at a park downtown, according to St. George News.

I-15 Trump Train rolls into St. George for a rally held in downtown St. George, Utah, Oct. 24, 2020 | Photo by Ron Chaffin, St. George News

The train started Saturday morning in Tremonton and was meant to show support for the re-election of President Donald Trump.

As the train moved south, it frew from picking up new vehicles as their drivers joined from around the state. It is estimated that 100 or more vehicles were involved, according to St. George News.

ABC4’s Emily Florez caught what appears to be a different Trump Train as it headed through State Street in Murray.

A group called “Trump and Patriots Against Racism” said the train was to counter protest a BLM anti-trump rally at the same time.

“They also changed the name trying to make us look like racists, thus, we also changed ours to show we can support Trump and still be against racism,” stated a post in the Facebook Event.

It is believed 250-300 people attended the St. George I-15 Trump Train’s rally from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday night.

You can read the full story of Saturdays I-15 Trump Train at www.stgeorgeutah.com.