6.5 magnitude earthquake hits southern Idaho

CHALLIS, Idaho (ABC4 News) — A large earthquake struck north of Boise, Idaho, on Tuesday evening.

The U.S.Geological Survey reported a 6.5 magnitude earthquake struck just before 5 p.m. It was center near Challis, Idaho— about 78 miles from Boise.

Northern Utah residents reported feeling the quake. This earthquake comes nearly two weeks after Utah experienced at 5.7 magnitude quake.

Utah seismologists report about 25 times more energy was released during Idaho’s earthquake.

This is a developing story. More information will be posted as it becomes available.