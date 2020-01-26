SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Pro-Life Utah held its 5th annual March for Life, at the Capitol Building block in memory of lives lost in Utah each year to abortion.

This year’s organizers say, supporters of all different ages, political and religious beliefs, gathered near the 47th anniversary of Roe v. Wade to walk in solidarity.







According to Pro-Life Utah, every year approximately 3,000 Utah babies lose their lives through abortion.

Pro-Life Utah says “Participants walk in remembrance of one of the beautiful children whose life was lost in 2019. We want to spread the message that these babies are more than statistics; they are unique, defenseless, and irreplaceable human lives. Each is a baby that should have been given a name and a chance at life.”

“We know these are babies. We know that there are better ways to help women in crisis pregnancies than offering to kill her child for profit. Abortion does not help women, it hurts them. It is the decision that can never be undone, the “choice” that brings regret for decades to come. Utah women deserve better than being preyed upon by abortion clinics. Today we remember all of the babies lost to abortion, and the mothers who live with a lifetime of regret. We will not stop working until we end abortion in Utah.” stated Deanna Holland, Vice President of Pro-Life Utah.

What others are clicking on: