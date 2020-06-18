SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Utah Humane Society is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the individual(s) responsible for shooting and killing a dog in Eagle Mountain.

“Lucky” was shot sometime in the afternoon on Friday, June 12. After being shot, the dog came running up to his owners, a man, and his 4-year-old daughter, where he was then taken to a veterinarian where he died.

The man said he looked up and saw two men a short distance away near the end of the cul de sac who he believed was responsible but attended to the dog instead of chasing the suspects.

Utah Humane Society’s advocacy director, RachelHeatley, expressed concern for the impact of the prevalence of these shootings on the community.

“For at least the fourth time in two years, a dog was shot in Eagle Mountain,” said Heatley. “While there is no indication that these shootings are directly related, the loose relationship between the shootings appears to be a lack of empathy for these innocent animals and the humans that love them. An individual without empathy should alarm the community, as a lack of empathy leads to violence.”

The Human Society said studies show violence against humans and violence against animals are interrelated.

“The tragedy of a dog being shot is not only in the loss of the dog but also in the societal harm of a dangerous person walking our streets,” said Heatley.

Animals are property under Utah law, but in the hearts and minds of their guardians, animals are family. If you are interested in learning more about how to help advocate for animals through changes in law and policy, you can visit www.UtahHumane.org/Advocacy.

Anyone with information regarding who may have shot Lucky is urged to contact Det. Dallin Turner with the Utah County Sheriff’s Department at 801-851-4023.