5A state basketball championship games set

Timpview and Springville to play for boys title, Highland and Springville for girls title

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – Springville High will have a shot at two state basketball championships on Saturday.

The Red Devils boys basketball team erased a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter to beat Woods Cross in the semifinals Thursday, 71-69. Zach Visentin led the way with 25 points, while Austin Mortensen added 12.

Springville will take on Timpview in the championship game. Jaxon Santiago hit a shot that bounced on the rim a couple times before falling through at the buzzer to give the Thunderbirds a thrilling 49-47 win over Farmington. Coleman Ford led the Timpview with 15 points.

In the girls 5A semifinals, Springville’s Kayla Jackson scored 11 points, as the Red Devils came from behind in the fourth quarter to knock off Lehi, 48-44.

Highland will take on the Red Devils in the championship game Saturday, as Sosefina Langi poured in 19 points, while Kaija Glasker added 16, in the Rams 54-45 victory over Mountain View.