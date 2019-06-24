59-year-old man arrested for sexually abusing young teen girl multiple times

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A 59-year-old man has been arrested after police say he sexually abused a young teen girl multiple times in his West Valley City home.

According to charging documents, Miguel Santos-Morales was charged after a girl came forward to say he had abused her multiple times in the summer of 2017, when she was 13.

During an interview at the Children’s Justice Center, the girl told officers he would touch her inappropriately over and under her clothes and make her touch him without his clothes on, documents state.

According to the charging document, the girl told police it happened frequently, on more than one occasion and he would get more and more aggressive as each event would occur.

During an interview with police, Santos-Morales denied the accusations but also said he did not think the girl would have any reason to lie, documents state.

He was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on charges of four counts first-degree felony aggravated sexual abuse of a child.

A background check shows prior convictions of drug possession and DUI.

If you or someone you know needs help, call the Rape & Sexual Assault Crisis Line 1-888-421-1100.

