57-year-old man arrested for exposing himself at swimming pool at Park City hotel

PARK CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A 57-year-old man was arrested Wednesday after police said he exposed himself at a hotel swimming pool in Park City.
John Midthun, of Cottonwood Heights, was booked into the Summit County Jail on four counts of lewdness, according to a press release issued by Captain Phil Kirk of the Park City Police Department.
Kirk stated this is not the first exposure incident for Midthun as he is also identified as a suspect who allegedly exposed himself at numerous other swimming pools at Park City resort hotels over the past several years.
A background check on Mudthun shows only one prior conviction which was in 2010 for disorderly conduct.
