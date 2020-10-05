52-year-old Taylorsville man dies in ATV crash in Uintah County

UINTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A 52-year-old man from Taylorsville died after the ATV he was on crashed in Uintah County on Friday.

According to the Uintah County Sheriff’s Office, emergency crews were called out around 7:30 p.m. regarding an ATV accident near milepost 6 on Seep Ridge Road involving two four-wheelers.

It was discovered that one four-wheeler was towing another after becoming disabled. As the rider of the first four-wheeler slowed down to move to the side so another vehicle could pass, the four-wheeler started to whip, causing it to turn onto its side, and the rider was thrown under the ATV.

The rider was airlifted to St. Mary’s Hospital in Grand Junction where he died as a result of his injuries.

The driver of the ATV being towed sustained minor injuries and was treated at the scene. It is not known if the rider was wearing a helmet.

The victim’s name is not being released at this time. The crash remains under investigation.