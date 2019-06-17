51-year-old man found drowned in pump pipe in Benson

Top Stories

by: Jennifer Gardiner

Posted: / Updated:

BENSON, Utah (ABC4 News) – A 51-year-old man from Cache Valley drowned after he was found in a pump pipe Monday morning in Benson.

According to Cache County Sheriff Chad Jensen, the man went out around 4 a.m. to do chores. He was doing irrigation chores and he was out by the pump in a pipe that is close to a canal.

Jensen said the man was found around 7:35 a.m. face down in the pipe. Deputies and EMS crews responded and attempted to do do CPR but they were unsuccessful.

It is not known how long the man was in the pipe, or exactly how he got there. The incident is still under investigation.

His identity has not yet been released.

