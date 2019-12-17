Live Now
5 Richfield High School students involved in crash, 4 who were critically injured were flown to hospitals

RICHFIELD, Utah (ABC4 News) – Five high school students from Richfield were injured after the driver failed to negotiate a curve on a dirt road Tuesday afternoon.

According to officials with the Utah Highway Patrol, the crash happened on a road known as the “CC Road” just east of Richfield when the driver who was traveling at a high rate of speed lost control.

Troopers said the inexperienced driver went off the right side of the road and down a deep ravine.

Four of the teens were critically injured and were flown to Salt Lake Valley.

Troopers said only two of the teens were wearing seatbelts.

*developing* We will continue to provide updates as more information is released.

