5 people, including one child, involved in off-road crash near Jensen

JENSEN, Utah (ABC4 News) – Four adults and one child received minor injuries after the truck they were in rolled near Jensen on Sunday.

According to the Uintah County Sheriff, the crash happened around 1 p.m. about two miles north of US-40 in a popular off-road area known as Honda Hills.

The driver of a Chevy Blazer was driving up a hill when the vehicle’s tires lost traction and started sliding backwards. During the slide, the driver turned the steering wheel, causing it to leave the dirt road and roll.

None of the adults were wearing seat belts but the child was restrained.

One of the adults was flown to the hospital as a precaution and is currently in stable condition with non-life threatening injuries.

The others occupants were all evaluated at the hospital with minor injuries.

