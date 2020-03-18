5.7 magnitude earthquake causing delays

Utah (ABC4 News) – A 5.7 earthquake hit Magna early Wednesday morning. ABC4 News is getting word it was felt around Salt Lake County, Utah County as well as Wyoming and Idaho.
There have been more than a dozen aftershocks that are heavily felt by the epicenter.
The Salt Lake International Airport has been evacuated. Airport officials say they are experiencing equipment outages and have evacuated to ensure safety for all passengers and employees.
Utah Transit Authority also has all Frontrunner trains running at restricted speeds while all TRAX trains are halting service until further notice.
Officials say they will continue to investigate all safety measures.
