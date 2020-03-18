5.7 magnitude earthquake causing delays

Utah (ABC4 News) – A 5.7 earthquake hit Magna early Wednesday morning. ABC4 News is getting word it was felt around Salt Lake County, Utah County as well as Wyoming and Idaho.

There have been more than a dozen aftershocks that are heavily felt by the epicenter.

Here’s the shaking intensity map for this earthquake. As you can see, the stronger shaking is felt around the magna area and less intense shaking radiates outward.#Utquake pic.twitter.com/ifLrgdWrzG — Utah Emergency Mgmt (@UtahEmergency) March 18, 2020

The Salt Lake International Airport has been evacuated. Airport officials say they are experiencing equipment outages and have evacuated to ensure safety for all passengers and employees.

Road to the airport has been closed. Please do not come out to the airport — SaltLakeCityAirport (@slcairport) March 18, 2020

I was at tha airport when the earthquake hit. We have been evacuated and told TSA is closed for the time being. No injuries or damage around me pic.twitter.com/zxeDPAgWZ2 — Kierra Dotson (@kiedotson) March 18, 2020

Utah Transit Authority also has all Frontrunner trains running at restricted speeds while all TRAX trains are halting service until further notice.

#FrontRunner Update 8:21 AM: All FrontRunner trains are running at restricted speeds while inspect the line for damage. Please plan additional time into your commute to account for significant delays. — UTA (@RideUTA) March 18, 2020

#TRAX Alert: 8:20 am: Due to the earthquake and the after shocks ALL TRAX trains are halting service until further notice. We are working with power companies to restore power and have crews evaluating our rails for damage. — UTA (@RideUTA) March 18, 2020

Officials say they will continue to investigate all safety measures.

