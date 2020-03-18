5.7 earthquake leaves thousands without power

MAGNA, Utah (ABC4 News) – A 5.7 earthquake that rocked Magna and surronding areas early Wednesday morning is now causing thousands of power outages across the state.
We will add to this story throughout the day of when we know different communities have their power restored.
