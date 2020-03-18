5.7 earthquake leaves thousands without power

MAGNA, Utah (ABC4 News) – A 5.7 earthquake that rocked Magna and surronding areas early Wednesday morning is now causing thousands of power outages across the state.

Updated at 8:08 am: We are aware of large scale power outage in the Salt Lake Valley Area impacting approximately 55,000 customer due to a 5.7 Magnitude Earthquake in the Magna Utah. We currently are assessing damages and will restore power as soon as possible. — Rocky Mountain Power UT (@RMP_Utah) March 18, 2020

We will add to this story throughout the day of when we know different communities have their power restored.

