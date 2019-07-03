4th of July parades and festivities

Looking for something fun to do for Independence Day? Here’s a list of parades and other activities happening in northern Utah.

South Salt Lake’s July 4 th parade and Festivities 3050 South 500 East, parade goes from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

West Jordan Grand Parade 8000 South Redwood Road, parade starts at 10:30 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.

West Bountiful Independence Day Celebration and Parade 400 North 200 West with parade at 10:30 a.m. and a celebration to follow ending with firework show

Sandy City Parade and Fireworks Along Centennial Parkway, parade starts at 6 p.m. and firework show at dusk



Murray Fun Days 4 th activities Parade begins at 8:30 a.m. a Fashion Place Mall and ends at Murray Park with firework show in the evening

ABC4 crews will be participating in the West Jordan and West Bountiful parades. Come by and say hello!

