46 inmates at Cache County Jail test positive for COVID-19

CACHE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – 46 inmates at the Cache County Jail have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the sheriff’s office.

In a press release issued by the Cache County Sheriff, one of their inmates started to experience symptoms on August 22 and the two cell blocks the inmate had contact with were immediately placed in quarantine.

Once the inmates test came back positive the cell blocks then remained in quarantine.

On Monday, August 31, all the inmates were tested, of which 46 came back positive. Deputies said all but one of them were asymptomatic.

“The positive inmates will remain in quarantine until they are clear of the virus. Our medical staff will continue to monitor their health and symptoms,” Cache County Sheriff’s office stated in a press release. “Until today, our jail has had less than 5 inmates who have tested positive for COVID-19. From the onset of the pandemic, we have worked with Logan City Police Department and other partner agencies in implementing alternative methods for arrest, such as issuing citations and summons rather than booking people into jail.”

Sheriff D. Chad Jensen said every cell block and housing unit are cleaned daily with an electrostatic sanitizing disinfectant sprayer. Inmate workers in the jail are provided and required to wear personal protection equipment at all times while working.

The staff at the jail is required to be medically screened with temperature checks and a medical screening questionaire at the door upon arrival to the facility.

Jensen said they will continue to work with their medical staff as well as Bear River Health Department to combat COVID-19.