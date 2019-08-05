44-year-old Taylorsville man arrested for raping 9-year-old girl

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4 News) – A 44-year-old Taylorsville man was arrested over the weekend after it was discovered he had allegedly raped a 9-year-old girl.

According to documents, police interviewed the girl on July 26 at the Children’s Justice Center. The girl told detectives she had been raped by 44-year-old Matthew Gouin.

The incidents were discovered after the girl’s mother went through her phone and found text messages from the man asking the girl for naked photos, according to documents.

The girl told police that a few weeks ago, she was playing outside of the man’s home when he came to her and sexually assaulted her. When the girl tried to refuse, he threatened that he would do it without her consent anyway, documents state.

Documents further state the girl told police the man pulled down her pants and raped her on two other occasions, then told her to be quiet.

During an interview with police, Gouin said he messed up and he didn’t know why he did it and maybe the reason was because of the girl’s innocence, according to documents.

Gouin admitted he did ask her for pictures of herself and asked her to delete the pictures after they were sent. Goin said he did have the girl perform sexual acts on him and inappropriately touched her and feared if he went to jail, they would try to kill him.

He then requested an attorney.

Gouin was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on two first-degree felony counts of rape of a child, one first-degree felony count of sodomy upon a child and one second-degree felony count of enticing a minor via text.

His bail was set at $100,000.

A background check on Gouin shows no criminal history in Utah.

Sexual Assault:

If you or someone you know needs help, call the Rape & Sexual Assault Crisis Line 1-888-421-1100.

