43-year-old man died after being struck on I-15 in Murray by possible impaired driver

MURRAY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Police have identified a man who died after being hit by a car in Murray over the weekend.

Police said Preston Scott Smith, 43 was hit by the driver in a white SUV around 4:30 a.m. at the top of the 4500 South off-ramp from I-15.

The driver struck Smith and continued driving but a citizen followed him and called 911 to report his reckless driving.

Murray Police located the suspect and was able to stop the vehicle.

Troopers said the driver is being investigated for impairment and it is unknown why the pedestrian was on the interstate.

Another man died after he was struck while jogging along SR-36 in Erda: Ogden man charged with DUI automobile homicide after striking, killing, 40-year-old man in Erda.