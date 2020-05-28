SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – 41 residents and 17 employees have tested positive at one veterans facility in Utah, according to officials.

Colonel Gary Harter, executive director of the Utah Department of Veterans & Military Affairs, said the first individual tested positive at the William E Christoffersen veterans home located at 700 Foothill Blvd in Salt Lake City after showing symptoms of COVID-19.

The health department and the National Guard came in to help facilitate the testing of every resident and employee at the facility.

Related: Long term care facilities added to the Utah COVID-19 case count updates

Once every was tested, an additional 40 individuals and 17 employees all tested positive with in a few days of the initial patient.

Harter said all those who tested positive have been quarantined to their rooms and there are no visitors allowed to the facility at this time.

Have questions about coronavirus?