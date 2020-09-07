400 acres burned in William Fire in Santaquin Canyon

SANTAQUIN, Utah (ABC4 News) – As of Sunday, the William Fire in Santaquin Canyon has burned 400 acres.

During the evening, spectators gathered near Pole Canyon Road to watch the smoke.

“We was up on the Santaquin Bench earlier,” said Rick Wall, a resident. “You can see it a lot better up there.”

For Wall, the flames are reminiscent of a wildfire a few years back.

“The devastation,” he said. “It’s a lot more from what we can see where we are right now.”

On the other side of the mountain, flames quickly ravaged through the dry brush since smoke was first detected around 2 o’clock Sunday afternoon.

“Due to the Red Flag warning and conditions, very dry grass and brush, the fire started. It quickly grew,” said Jennifer Hansen, Public Information Officer for the Utah Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands.

The cause is under investigation, but officials say the fire started on private land and maybe human caused.

As a result, Eli Ranch was evacuated. “At this time, the values that are threatened are the wildlife management area that is through the division of Wildlife Resources for the state and also Rocky Mountain Power has a corridor that is within the fire area,” said Hansen.

As part of the response effort, crews from multiple agencies are helping to douse the flames.

“We have 13 engines,” said Hansen. “Five of those are from the Forest Service assisting, and eight are from local, county and Santaquin, Payson, Genola and Rocky Ridge.”

In addition to the effort on the ground, a total of nine aircraft fought the flames from the air. Time was of the essence as officials anticipate strong winds Monday that will keep the aircrafts from flying.