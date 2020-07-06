4-year-old drowns during family 4th of July gathering in Holladay

HOLLADAY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A 4-year-old boy drowned at a pool in Holladay during a 4th of July family gathering on Saturday.

According to Unified Police Detective Ken Hansen, the family was at the home of a relative to celebrate the holiday and as they were cleaning up, the boy got back into the water.

When they realized the boy had gone into the pool, they pulled him out, called 911, and started life-saving measures but the boy did not survive.

For privacy concerns, the name of the victim as not been released.