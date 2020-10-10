4 families displaced after 2-alarm fire in Provo

PROVO, Utah (ABC4 News) – Four families are without homes after a 2-alarm fire in Provo Thursday afternoon.
According to Provo Fire & Rescue, Provo, Orem, and Springville Firefighters responded to a two-alarm fire at four townhomes in Provo’s southeast part just before 4:30 p.m.
One unit sustained significant damage and all four families have been displaced due to the extent of the damage.
The Red Cross is working with the families to help assist with their needs.
A cause of the fire has not been released.
