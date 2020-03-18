4.6 aftershock rattles Utahns, what could happen next

MAGNA, Utah (ABC4 News) – A 4.6 aftershock shook Utah after many people are still feeling unsettled about the 5.7 magnitude quake felt early Wednesday morning.

According to the Utah Department of Natural Resources, the large aftershock happened at 1:20 p.m. adding to nearly 60 aftershocks already felt around the valley.

The aftershock moments ago registered as a magnitude 4.6. As of 1:20 pm there have been 59 aftershocks. #utahearthquake — Utah DNR (@UtahDNR) March 18, 2020

According to earthquakesUSGS.gov they want everyone to be prepared for these aftershocks but also reiterated that the 5.7 earthquake we felt Wednesday morning will most likely be the worst of them.

They expect aftershocks will continue today and possibly throughout the week.

You can read more about aftershocks related to this particular earthquake on their website.

The USGS released the following statement regarding the information on their site:

No one can predict the exact time or place of any earthquake, including aftershocks. Our earthquake forecasts give us an understanding of the chances of having more earthquakes within a given time period in the affected area. We calculate this earthquake forecast using a statistical analysis based on past earthquakes. Our forecast changes as time passes due to decline in the frequency of aftershocks, larger aftershocks that may trigger further earthquakes, and changes in forecast modeling based on the data collected for this earthquake sequence.

We will continue to bring you updates as information becomes available.