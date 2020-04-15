4.2 magnitude aftershock rattles Wasatch Front

MAGNA, Utah (ABC4 News) – A 4.2 magnitude earthquake hit near Magna Tuesday evening.

University of Utah Seismograph Station reports that the quake recorded at 8:56 p.m. is an aftershock of the 5.7 magnitude earthquake that struck the same area on March 18. Seismologists determined it’s the largest aftershock to occur since the day of the 5.7 magnitude event.

It was widely felt in the Wasatch Front Region, especially in the Salt Lake Valley.

Utah seismologists said even though we have not felt shaking for a couple of weeks, the “aftershocks are ongoing and this is normal.” The seismograph station said the March 18th Magna earthquake has generated more 1,200 aftershocks.

Utah’s annual statewide earthquake drill, the Great Utah ShakeOut, is scheduled for April 16.

