4.2 aftershock felt on Utah’s ‘Great Utah Shakeout’ day

Great Utah Shakeout

Utah (ABC4 News) – Millions of people worldwide practice how to drop, cover and roll each year during “The Great Shakeout Earthquake Drills.”

Every April, Utahns specifically participate in “The Great Utah Shakeout” to help us better prepared for major earthquakes, and practice how to protect ourselves when they happen.

This year the drill hits closer to home. On March 18, 2020, Utah experienced a 5.7 earthquake, the largest in the state since 1992.

UUSS

According to the University of Utah Seismograph Stations since Manga’s 5.7 earthquakes Utah has experienced, almost a month ago, Utah has had over one thousand aftershocks.

On Thursday Utah experienced a 4.2 aftershock at 7:41 a.m., the second 4.2 aftershock of the week. Utah seismologists said even though we haven’t felt shaking for a couple of weeks, the aftershocks are completely normal.

The following video was created by Be Ready Utah to show what may happen in a Wasatch fault earthquake were to happen and gives tips on how to best prepare.

