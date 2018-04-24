Former 3rd grade teacher convicted of sexually abusing student, making child porn, headed to prison

UPDATE: Kyle Hill, a 3rd-grade teacher accused of sexually abusing his student, was sentenced Wednesday in federal court to 15 years in prison.

WEST VALLEY CITY (News4Utah)- A third grade teacher is behind bars after police say he inappropriately touched a student.

Kyle Hill, 33, is a teacher at Endeavor Hall in West Valley City. Police say on Sunday the parents of one of his students called to report suspected sexual abuse of their child by Hill.

Kyle Hill mug

Investigators processed his classroom for evidence and gathered information. They say Hill inappropriately touched the 9-year-old and “took illegal pictures of the child on at least ten different occasions”.

“As a result of the investigation, Mr. Hill was booked into the Salt Lake County jail on chages of aggravated sex abuse of a child and exploitation of a child,” said Lt. Kent Stoker with West Valley police.

Police said Hill is suspected of having sexual intercourse with the student.

According to a probable cause statement filed by police: Hill also “touched his (private parts)”

“tool naked photographs” of the student and it happened in the classroom while other “students were at recess.”

“This teacher would give rewards to this student and that’s the grooming we speak of,” Lt. Stoker said.

Hill allegedly gave him candy or extra class money.

The principal at the school said Hill was an outstanding teacher.

“(He’s) a teacher with a lot of enthusiasm, very innovative and has been an asset quite frankly at our school,” said principal Simon Raubenheimer. “So this has been quite a shock.”

He said parents were all notified of Hill’s arrest.

“I was just stunned,” said Reann Broughton whose child attends the school. “That’s why we kind of bring this child to this school thinking that none of this can happen.”

But Broughton said it appeared to be an isolated incident and felt confident her child was safe at the school.

Raubenheimer said Hill passed a background check and there were no red flags on his record.

Hill was booked into Salt Lake County Jail on one count of aggravated sexual abuse of a child and 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a child.

Police say there is reasonable concern that there may be other victims. Hill has worked as a teacher for three years at Endeavor Hall. They say he previously worked as a student teacher at Timpanogos Elementary School in Provo.

Anyone with information regarding other possible victims are asked to call police at 801-840-4000.

The toll-free Statewide 24-hour Rape & Sexual Assault Crisis Line is 1-888-421-1100.

If you suspect child abuse or neglect is occurring, call the Child Abuse/Neglect Hotline 855.323.3237.