39-year-old man arrested for raping 9-year-old girl

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A 39-year-old man is behind bars after police said he raped a 9-year-old girl in 2018.

According to arresting documents, the young girl told police Miguel Raphael Ayala-Sevilla had come to the house to take her to get some pizzas but instead drove her to his home.

The girl said Ayala-Sevilla took her into his garage and told her to take off her pants but she refused. He kept pressing but she told him to stop and started to cry. Ayala-Sevilla refused to stop and then raped her, documents state.

The girl said they eventually got back in the car and went to get the pizzas when he inappropriately touched her again, according to documents.

When Ayala-Sevilla took the girl home, she was crying and told her parents what happened. When he was confronted by the girl’s father he fled.

Ayala-Sevilla’s car was later found abandoned in San Diego. He was charged with first-degree felony aggravated kidnapping, sodomy on a child, aggravated sexual abuse of a child (x4) and misdemeanor lewdness in February of 2019 and was arrested on Friday.

Police said Ayala-Sevilla is not a U.S. Citizen and had been previously removed from the United States back in 2012. He had an active warrant for his arrest for assault and domestic violence in 2012.

He is being held in the Salt Lake County Jail without bail.

Sexual Assault:

If you or someone you know needs help, call the Rape & Sexual Assault Crisis Line 1-888-421-1100.

