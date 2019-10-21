38-year-old woman struck and killed while crossing Main St. in Layton

LAYTON, Utah (ABC4 NEws) – A 38-year-old woman died after she was struck by a car in Layton Saturday night.

According to Sgt. John Ottesen with Layton City Police, the woman was crossing Main Street around 9:50 p.m. near 650 North to try to get to a bus stop when she was hit by a teen boy who did not see her.

The woman died on scene.

Ottesen said the area where the woman and her co-workers were crossing was not at an intersection and they were not in a crosswalk.

Ottesen said the woman, who is from Idaho, was in town on business. Her identity is expected to be released Monday.

