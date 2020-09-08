37-year-old man dies after being ‘intentionally’ struck by car in Cedar City parking lot

CEDAR CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A 37-year-old Cedar City man died after police say he was struck in a parking lot in Cedar City Monday night.

According to Cedar City Police, the incident happened Monday night around 7:00 p.m. in the parking lot of Home Depot located at 1518 S Providence Center Dr.

Cedar Communications received a 911 call regarding a pedestrian that was hit in the Home Depot parking lot and the vehicle fled the scene.

Officers arrived on scene and provided medical help to the victim before emergency crews arrived.

The man was transported to the Cedar City Hospital where he died from his injuries.

The suspect was driving a gray/silver older model Dodge Stratus with no license plates. The passenger rear tire is either a spare tire or missing the hubcap.

The suspect is described as an adult white male with dark hair wearing a bandanna covering his face. Police believe the suspect intentionally struck the victim.

If anyone sees this vehicle, please call 911 or Cedar Communications, (435)586-2955.

This is an active and ongoing investigation, more information will be released as it becomes available.