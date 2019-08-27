36-year-old woman arrested for sexually abusing young boy for several years

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A 36-year old woman is facing 13 felonies related to allegedly sexually abusing a young boy for several years.

According to arresting documents, the victim told a therapist that Wendy Hosch Bylsma, had been abusing him for nearly seven years. He told police it started when she would kiss him and would tell him it was okay that they touched each other inappropriately.

The incidents grew more sexual in nature as time went on and when he would try to get out of the room she would pull him back and force him to perform sexual acts on her, documents state.

Due to the graphic nature of the incidents, ABC4 has chosen not to disclose the details.

According to documents, the boy said the abuse happened weekly since he was five.

Police discovered text messages from January of this year where Bylsma told the boy she had something special for him and then sent him nude photos. Detectives also discovered messages to the boy from Bylsma on his Instagram account, documents state.

Bylsma was arrested and during the interview, she blamed the boy’s father for “setting her up” by sending the messages on her phone. She then requested an attorney, according to arresting documents.

Bylsma faces eight first-degree felony counts of aggravated sexual abuse of a child, four first-degree felony counts of sodomy of a child and one third-degree felony count of dealing in harmful materials to a minor.

Despite police indicating Bylsma has ties in Idaho, Arizona and California, and has been hiding her biological children from their family since February, she was allowed to post bail for $50,000.

Sexual Assault:

If you or someone you know needs help, call the Rape & Sexual Assault Crisis Line 1-888-421-1100.

What others are clicking on: