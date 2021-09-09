36-year-old man killed while working on Cache County farm

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Cache County Sheriff’s is investigating a fatal accident at a farm in Smithfield that occurred Thursday afternoon. A 36-year-old man was killed while working on the farm.

According to Lt. Dyle Peck, two males were working on farm equipment. A three-year-old was sitting in the cab of the equipment with the parking break engaged. While attempting to get out of the cab, the 3-year-old hit the gas pedal, disengaging the break.

The farm equipment ran over the 36-year-old man killing him.

The name of the victim hasn’t been released.

The Cache County Sheriff’s Office will continue to investigate the fatal accident.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Utah Coronavirus

More Coronavirus Updates

IN FOCUS

More In Focus

Justice Files

More Justice Files