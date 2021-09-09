36-year-old man killed while working on Cache County farm

The Cache County Sheriff’s is investigating a fatal accident at a farm in Smithfield that occurred Thursday afternoon. A 36-year-old man was killed while working on the farm.

According to Lt. Dyle Peck, two males were working on farm equipment. A three-year-old was sitting in the cab of the equipment with the parking break engaged. While attempting to get out of the cab, the 3-year-old hit the gas pedal, disengaging the break.

The farm equipment ran over the 36-year-old man killing him.

The name of the victim hasn’t been released.

The Cache County Sheriff’s Office will continue to investigate the fatal accident.