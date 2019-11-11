36-year-old man dies in Cache County ATV crash

CACHE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A 36-year-old man died while riding an ATV with his 6-year-old son on an after he went off an embankment in Cache County Sunday afternoon.

According to Lt. Eric Stucki, Utah State Parks and Rec, the crash happened late Sunday afternoon on the backside of Logan Peak between Logan Canyon and Blacksmith Fork Canyon.

Stucki said Core Pimentel of Logan was riding with a group of people and had gone just of them. When the group caught up with him, they noticed he, along with the child, had gone off a 30-foot embankment.

Deputies with Cache County Sheriff’s Office, along with members of Utah State Parks and Rec all responded to the scene.

Stucki said the man was wearing a helmet but due to the significant amount of injuries to his face, he died at the scene.

The child was not injured and was also wearing a helmet.

