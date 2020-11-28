33-year-old woman killed in crash on SR-201 Friday night

MAGNA, Utah (ABC4 News) – A 33-year-old woman died in a car crash on SR-201 in Magna Friday night.

Utah Highway Patrol Corp. Andrew Battenfield said the woman was driving a black Hyundai Sonata headed north on 7200 West. Around 10:30 p.m., she drove into the intersection, possibly running a red light, according to troopers.

A 19-year-old man driving a Nissan Titan truck eastbound crashed into the Sonata’s driver’s side door, instantly killing the woman, who troopers said was not wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the truck and his 20-year-old male passenger were both wearing seatbelts and sustained only minor injuries, said troopers.

Utah Highway patrol shut down SR-201 for about four hours Friday night.

Troopers said they notified the 33-year-old driver’s next of kin, but they will not release her name until later Saturday.