31-year-old woman has been missing since mid-March

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – March 18th, was the last time family heard from Vena Johnson. The 31-year-old woman was last seen at a 7-11 on 800 south and 200 east in Salt Lake City.
Vena is Native American, stands about 5’5 with Dark Brown hair and Dark Brown eyes.
She has a tattoo of a Paw Print on her wrist, those with any information are asked contact Dee at 385-515-7267.
