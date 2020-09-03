30-year-old dies in high-speed crash on Highland Drive

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A 30-year-old man died after police said he crashed his car at a high rate of speed in Holladay early Thursday morning.

According to Sgt. Melody Cutler, the crash happened just before 2 a.m. when the driver was headed southbound on highland around 6070 South and clipped a street sign.

The impact flipped the man’s car over an into a nearby gas station parking lot, separating the engine from the car.

The man died on scene and although the crash remains under investigation, speed is being considered as a factor due to the massive amount of damage done to the vehicle and how far it traveled.

Cutler said she is not sure the next of kin have been fully notified and will be releasing his name at a later time.

This was the second fatal crash overnight Thursday. Another individual died after crashing their car on Moutnain View Corrider around 1 a.m.