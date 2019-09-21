3 people in custody after multi-city chase Saturday morning

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Three people were taken into custody early Saturday morning after police said they were involved in a chase that winded through three Salt Lake County cities.

According to Lt. Amy Mauer, West Valley City Police, an attempt to locate a stolen vehicle was put out by the Utah Highway Patrol on Friday night.

Around 4 a.m. Saturday morning an officer with the West Valley City Police spotted the car at 4700 South Bangerter and attempted to make a stop. The driver, along with two passengers, fled instead of stopping.

Due to light traffic conditions at that time the officer engaged in the pursuit which winded through Taylorsville, Salt Lake City and then into South Salt Lake where the driver attempted to drive through a fence and landed in a field at 154 South Gregorson.

All three were taken into custody. The driver, Identified as Danny Luafulu, 26, is facing charges of feeling and possession of a stolen vehicle. The two passengers were not charged however, Mauer said they were booked into jail on outstanding warrants.

A background check on Luafulu does not show any criminal history in Utah.

