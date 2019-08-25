Newsfore Opt-In Form

3 injured after rockfall at Zion National Park

Courtesy: Zion National Park

SPRINGDALE (ABC4 News)- Three people were injured after a rockfall in Zion National Park Saturday.

Officials at the park say a large piece of rock broke off of Cable Mountain, about 3,000 feet above Weeping Rock just before 6 p.m.

The rockfall came showering down on visitors.

One of the three people injured were taken to the hospital via park ambulance. Officials say several people were stranded at the end of Weeping Rock Trail for a while but were able to get themselves out.

As a result, the Weeping Rock Trail and Weeping Rock Shuttle Stop (Stop #7) are closed until further notice.

The Echo Canyon and Observation Point Canyon canyoneering routes are also closed, as is the East Rim Trail from Observation Point to Weeping Rock.

