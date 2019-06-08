3 in custody in connection with deadly Kearns shooting

Mug shots of two of the 3 suspects arrested

Iafeta Piuila, age 45, of Salt Lake City

Lewellyn AUVAA, age 38, of Kearns

Joleen WARNER, age 29, of Salt Lake City

KEARNS, Utah (ABC4 News) – Three people are now behind bars in connection to a deadly shooting in Kearns.

It happened on Wednesday, June 5th.

Saturday afternoon, The Unified Police Department held a news conference to make the announcement.

Sheriff Rosie Rivera said three known gang members were arrested in connection.

They are 38-year-old Lewellyn AUVAA, 29-year-old Joleen Warner and 45-year-old Iafeta Piuila.

They were taken into custody in Taylorsville and West Valley City. Their arrests come three days after Wednesday’s deadly shooting at a home in Kearns located at 4800 South 4700 West.

Authorities say it was gang-related, and they’re still working out the details as to what led up to the shooting.

“We do believe this was regarding a robbery that led to the shooting, said Sheriff Rosie Rivera of the Unified Police Department. “During our arrests of these suspects, we found that it was related to the robbery, but also gang-related and several firearms were seized this morning as well.”

Rivera added, “We have a large amount of detectives that worked together on this. Our UPD Canine, our UPD Gang Unit, Metro Gang Unit, our UPD Violent Crimes Unit. We have a Major Investigation Unit, all of our Street Crimes Unit and our Swat Team. That’s how many it took to bring this to an end.”

Due to the fact that this is an open investigation, the sheriff can’t say what type of guns were seized.

This is a developing story. Updates will be posted as they becomes available.

