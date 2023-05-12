SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Three “gang-involved” individuals were found guilty last week of a drive-by shooting that ended in a fatal car crash that killed two people six years after it happened.

Jose Mancia, 22, Rosalio Alvarez, 25, and Argenis Ramirez Saedt, 25, were all found guilty by a jury of their peers on two counts of first-degree felony murder and one count of second-degree felony discharge of a firearm. The jury also found Mancia and Saedt guilty of one count of second-degree felony theft by receiving stolen property.

According to Utah State Law, the three could face a minimum of five years to life in prison on the two murder charges. Saedt and Mancia additionally face up to 15 years in prison for the theft conviction. Sentencing has been scheduled for July 27, 2023.

The guilty verdict comes six years after the original incident. Court documents show each time a jury trial was scheduled it was canceled due to “stipulation of counsel.”

In 2017, Mancio, Alvarez, and Saedt, then aged 17, 19, and 19, respectively, were involved in what police called a “gang-related shooting.” The three, along with a fourth person identified as Jose Luis Munoz-Lugo, were driving in a Ford Raptor they stole out of Tooele along with three pistols.

Then-Unified Police Department Lt. Brian Lohrke said people in the blue truck opened fire on people inside a Kearns area home and the people in the home fired back. After the drive-by shooting, the truck sped off.

Driving at 44 miles per hour in a residential area, the truck sped through a stop sign where it collided without braking with a Toyota Yaris that was not involved in the shooting.

Kearns residents Tami Lynn Woodward, 50, and Lloyd Everett Pace, 55, were passengers inside the Yaris. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

Munoz-Lugo was found guilty of first- and second-degree felony discharge of a firearm in 2022. He was sentenced to up to 30 years in prison.