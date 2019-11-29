3 fallen, 2 dead at Delicate Arch in Arches National Park

ARCHES NATIONAL PARK, Utah (ABC4 News) – Two people are dead and another person is injured after three people fell near Delicate Arch at Arches National Park.

Officials say they were called at 7:30 a.m., rangers were called out to the bowl area below Delicate Arch. When rangers arrived, they found 3 people in the bowl area.

Two people were dead on scene and officials say the third was flown to Moab Regional Hospital in unknown condition.

The two deceased victims are a 65-year-old male and a 60-year-old female. The victim flown to the hospital is a 30-year-old male but officials have not yet released their identities.

The trail to Delicate Arch was closed for several hours but has since been reopened.

This is a developing story. Updates will be posted as they become available.

