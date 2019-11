SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News)- Two schools are on shelter-in-place after three cougars were spotted in the Olympus Cove area, school officials said.

Wildlife officials and law enforcement are currently in the area looking for the animals.

Nearby schools, Oakridge Elementary and Churchill Junior High, are on shelter-in-place as a precaution.

PRECAUTIONARY Shelter in Place at @ChurchillJHS and @OakridgeElem due to cougar sitings in the area. Police presence is significant to ensure student safety. We encourage parents to drive students to school this morning and not permit them to walk. pic.twitter.com/vzPiiR2yXK — Granite School Dist. (@GraniteSchools) November 5, 2019

This is a developing story. Updates will be posted as more information becomes available.

Latest headlines: