3 Blanding men die in rollover, driver may have been trying to avoid hitting a cow

SOUTHERN UTAH, Utah (ABC4 News) – Three men died after the car they were in rolled multiple times on the highway Wednesday night in Southern Utah.

According to Utah Highway Patrol, the crash happened just before 11 p.m. on southbound SR-276 near milepost 83 when the driver of a Toyota Tacoma swerved to the right causing the vehicle to drive off the shoulder of the road.

The driver over-corrected to the left, causing the vehicle to reenter the highway and roll multiple times off the northbound side of the road.

All occupants, Wayne C Palmer, 32, Kyle R Bailey, 30, and Parker W Palmer, 30, all from Blanding, were pronounced dead on the scene. Troopers did not say if the men were wearing seatbelts.

Troopers say speed may have played a factor in the crash but it is also believed that the driver, Wayne Palmer, may have swerved to avoid a collision with a cow as troopers said this area is open range, and cattle were standing near the roadway upon arrival of emergency vehicles.

This is the second triple fatal crash on Southern Utah roads on Wednesday: Three dead following crash on SR-18 in Washington County