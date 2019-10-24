3 arrested in July murder of Neko Jardine

KEARNS, Utah (ABC4 News) – Three people were arrested Thursday morning in connection to the murder of a Kearns man back in July.

According to probable cause statements filed Thursday, Jose Joel Nunez Perez, 18, Arnol Francisco Perez-Zelaya, 21, and Luis Sebastian Enciso, 19, were booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on multiple charges including murder, attempted murder (x2), aggravated assault and aggravated burglary.

Police said they were able to identify the suspects after shell casings found at the crime scene matched three other shootings that occurred over the summer.

Documents state the men were all involved in the fatal shooting on July 14 when witnesses reported seeing vehicles arriving at the home near 5600 West and 4300 South just after midnight and began confronting the residents inside.

During the altercation, multiple shots were fired from a red 2006-2011 Toyota Camry that was captured on surveillance footage. Three people were shot during the incident.

19-year-old Neko Jardine died as a result of his injuries and two others were injured.

During the course of the investigation, forensic examination revealed two separate 9 mm handguns were used in the homicide. The shell casings at the scene were connected to other shootings that occurred on August 24 in West Valley City, on August 25 in Salt Lake City, and on September 14 in Sandy.

All three of the men have been connected to the prior shootings, according to documents.

Documents state Arnol Perez-Zelaya was identified by witnesses as being involved in the shootings on August 24, and August 25.

Jose Joel Nunez-Perez was connected to the shooting on August 24 through the course of that investigation and he is believed to have been the driver in the July 14 shooting of Jardine.

Police said Sebastian-Enciso assaulted the victim’s inside the attached garage at the residence on July 14. While leaving, several shots were fired. During a search of Sebastian-Enciso’s residence, which was a block away from the crime scene, a stolen 9mm handgun was located in his bedroom.

None of their arresting documents indicate who pulled the trigger that killed Jardine.

Sebastian-Enciso was booked on one first-degree felony count of murder, two first-degree felony counts of attempted murder and one count first-degree felony aggravated burglary.

Nunez-Perez was booked on one first-degree felony count of murder, two first-degree felony count of attempted murder and one second-degree felony count of obstruction of justice.

Perez- Zelaya was booked on one first-degree felony count of murder, two first-degree felony counts of attempted murder and three third-degree felony counts of aggravated assault.

