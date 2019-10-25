$2k reward offered in case of cattle shot, killed in 3 Utah counties

A $2,000 reward is being offered for the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for killing several cattle in three Utah counties.

Box Elder, Iron, and Utah counties have all reported shot cattle over the last few weeks.

According to the US Department of Agriculture’s 2017 census, there are approximately 800,000 head of cattle in Utah with an average value of $1270 each.

Courtesy: UDAF

The Utah Department of Agriculture and Food (UDAF), Farm Bureau, and Cattlemen are offering the reward.

“It’s important that UDAF and our partners at Farm Bureau and Cattlemen’s stand united in condemning these losses, and to incentivize information coming forward that leads to justice,” Commissioner Kerry Gibson, Utah Department of Agriculture and Food said.

Officials are asking anyone with information to contact their local sheriff or the UDAF.

Contacts to report information to:

Utah County Sheriff: (801) 851-4000

Iron County Sheriff: (435) 867-7500

Box Elder County Sheriff: (435) 734-3800

Utah Department of Agriculture and Food, Brand Bureau Chief: (801) 538-7100

For more information click here.

