29-year-old Tooele man dies in crash on SR-112 Sunday morning

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A 29-year-old man died following a crash on SR-112 Sunday morning in Tooele County.

According to Tooele City Police Patrol Lt. Lonnie Collings, they received a call just after 8 a.m. of a two-car crash on SR 112 east of Sheep Lane between Grantsville and Tooele.

Collings said the driver of a blue passenger car was headed east and appeared to have lost control on the slushy roads and ended up hitting a black SUV that was headed westbound in the same area.

Both vehicles had only one occupant. The driver of the blue passenger car, identified as a 29-year-old man from Tooele, died at the scene.

The driver of the SUV had injuries to his leg and was taken to the hospital to be treated.

Collings said weather is being considered a factor in the crash. The name of the man who died has not been released.