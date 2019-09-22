29-year-old killed in shooting in Springville

SPRINGVILLE, Utah (ABC4 News) Police are investigating after a 29-year-old man was shot and killed in Springville Sunday morning.
According to the Springville Police Twitter, the shooting occurred at 2 a.m. near 1600 South SR-89.
The name of the victim has not been released and police have not said if a suspect has been taken into custody.
ABC4 will continue to monitor for updates and will provide additional details as soon as they are released.
