29-year-old killed in shooting in Springville

SPRINGVILLE, Utah (ABC4 News) Police are investigating after a 29-year-old man was shot and killed in Springville Sunday morning.

According to the Springville Police Twitter, the shooting occurred at 2 a.m. near 1600 South SR-89.

We are investigating a shooting that occurred near 1600 S. SR-89 at 2:00 AM. The 29 yo victim has passed away. More information will be released as it becomes available. — SpringvilleDPS (@SpringvilleDPS) September 22, 2019

The name of the victim has not been released and police have not said if a suspect has been taken into custody.

